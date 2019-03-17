Ronaldo rested as Genoa inflict Juve's first Serie A defeat

-
Under pressure, Britain's May scrambles to win support for Brexit dealWorld
-
More details emerge over suspected mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospitalLocal
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested over Sindiso Magaqa’s murderPolitics
-
Flash floods kill at least 58 in Indonesia's Papua provinceWorld
-
Eskom working with Mozambican technicians to restore powerBusiness
Popular Topics
-
More details emerge over suspected mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospitalLocal
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested over Sindiso Magaqa’s murderPolitics
-
Eskom working with Mozambican technicians to restore powerBusiness
-
Man involved in altercation attacked at Dr Yusuf Dadoo HospitalLocal
-
Ayandla Dlodlo calls for every public servant to workBusiness
Popular Topics
-
ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested over Sindiso Magaqa’s murderPolitics
-
Cope blames load shedding on ANC factionsPolitics
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendationsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in MahikengPolitics
-
DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SAPolitics
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai tripPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Ayandla Dlodlo calls for every public servant to workBusiness
-
‘It’s not over yet’ Eskom warns of more load shedding into the week aheadBusiness
-
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding todayBusiness
-
Sasbo urges retrenched banking sector staff to consider funding start-upsBusiness
-
Mozambique cyclone to blame for stage 4 load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4Business
Popular Topics
-
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'Lifestyle
-
Dream Kardashian throws birthday party for her father RobLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy released from jailLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato reflects on sobrietyLifestyle
-
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collectionLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winnersLifestyle
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex changeLifestyle
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
'Best race ever': Bottas upstages Hamilton at Australian Grand PrixSport
-
Jimenez, Jota slay United as Wolves reach FA Cup semisSport
-
SA secure whitewash despite light failureSport
-
Floodlight problem halts Proteas chaseSport
-
Wales hammer Ireland to claim Grand SlamSport
Popular Topics
-
CT Carnival in one minute: Dazzling performers and bright lightsLocal
-
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rantsLocal
-
Special Olympics World Games 2019 opens with majestySport
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai tripPolitics
-
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special OlympicsSport
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorialLocal
-
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49World
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
Ronaldo rested as Genoa inflict Juve's first Serie A defeat
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
MILAN - Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season on Sunday losing 2-0 to Genoa with late goals from former player Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
Sturaro and Pandev came off the bench in the second half scoring on 72 minutes and 81 minutes respectively to inflict the first league defeat on Massimiliano Allegri's side since April 2018 against Napoli.
The Champions had already been beaten this season by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and lost in the Champions League to Young Boys in the group stage and Atletico Madrid the last 16 first leg.
Juventus had won 24 of their 27 previous matches in Serie A with three draws including 1-1 to Genoa in the reverse fixture.
Allegri's side remain on track for an eighth consecutive title as they sit 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli who host Udinese later on Sunday.
Genoa move up to 12th after this eighth win of the season.
More in Sport
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu Dhabione hour ago
-
'Best race ever': Bottas upstages Hamilton at Australian Grand Prix7 hours ago
-
Jimenez, Jota slay United as Wolves reach FA Cup semis8 hours ago
-
SA secure whitewash despite light failure11 hours ago
-
Floodlight problem halts Proteas chase21 hours ago
-
Wales hammer Ireland to claim Grand Slam22 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.