Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Zizi Kodwa and Job Mokgoro.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
8 minutes ago

POTCHEFSTROOM - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be walking the streets of Mahikeng today as he concludes a weekend of campaigning in the North West.

He's promised free computer tablets for school children and a world class education, as well as trickle-down investments to create jobs.

Ramaphosa was accompanied on the campaign trail by North West Premier Job Mokgoro and various local leaders.

Former ministers Malusi Gigaba, who fell on his sword after it was found that he lied to the court in the Fireblade saga, and David Mahlobo, who was implicated in irregularities in a recent report on the State Security Agency and Head of the Presidency in Luthuli House and rape-accused, Zizi Kodwa, was also there.

The president will visit traditional leaders, and do door-to-door visits and community meetings to try shore up votes for the ANC.

Political divisions in the province could see the party suffer at the polls on 8 May.

Former premier Supra Mahumapelo, who was sacked after Ramaphosa was elected president, did not accompany him on the campaign trail yesterday.

The official opposition, Democratic Alliance, will launch its manifesto in the province next weekend.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA