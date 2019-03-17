Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Zizi Kodwa and Job Mokgoro.

POTCHEFSTROOM - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be walking the streets of Mahikeng today as he concludes a weekend of campaigning in the North West.

He's promised free computer tablets for school children and a world class education, as well as trickle-down investments to create jobs.

Ramaphosa was accompanied on the campaign trail by North West Premier Job Mokgoro and various local leaders.

Former ministers Malusi Gigaba, who fell on his sword after it was found that he lied to the court in the Fireblade saga, and David Mahlobo, who was implicated in irregularities in a recent report on the State Security Agency and Head of the Presidency in Luthuli House and rape-accused, Zizi Kodwa, was also there.

The president will visit traditional leaders, and do door-to-door visits and community meetings to try shore up votes for the ANC.

Political divisions in the province could see the party suffer at the polls on 8 May.

Former premier Supra Mahumapelo, who was sacked after Ramaphosa was elected president, did not accompany him on the campaign trail yesterday.

The official opposition, Democratic Alliance, will launch its manifesto in the province next weekend.