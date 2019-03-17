Ramaphosa deploys army to Mozambique to help with recovery efforts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa deploys army to Mozambique to help with recovery efforts

The president also asked the SANDF to assist Eskom with recovery operations as the power utility tries to work on its power generation fleet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses crowds on the campaign trail on 17 March 2019 in Mahikeng, North West. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses crowds on the campaign trail on 17 March 2019 in Mahikeng, North West. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Mozambique to assist with recovery efforts after the country was hit by a cyclone.

About 140 people died and hundreds are still missing after cyclone Idia hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Ramaphosa also asked the SANDF to assist Eskom with recovery operations as the power utility tries to work on its power generation fleet.

“We’ve deployed SANDF units to go into Mozambique to go and help with rescue [operations], but I’ve also directed them to go and work with Eskom in Mozambique where the pylons came down. SANDF units are going to be there looking at how we can restore energy,” he said, speaking on the campaign trail in Mahikeng, North West.

Eskom said it had lost 1,100 megawatts from Mozambique after the country was hit by the cyclone damaging transmission lines that carry power to South Africa.

That resulted in the power utility implementing stage 4 load shedding.

At the same time, Eskom said on Sunday its engineers were working around the clock at its power stations doing the necessary repairs and maintenance to its generation fleet.

Eskom’s acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger said: “Our engineers and plant specialists are on site around the clock to get the plants back into working order. In certain cases, they were quick and in certain cases, it requires us to procure spares, for example. It’s certainly not a quick fix but ultimately the outlook is not good for the next few days.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA