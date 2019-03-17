More details emerge over suspected mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospital

It’s understood a man was attacked outside the hospital in Krugersdorp on Sunday morning by a mob of young people.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged the man who was attacked outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp has been accused of committing murder in Munsieville.

It’s understood he had been involved in an altercation early on Sunday morning and allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man.

He sustained an injury during the fight and was taken to hospital.

However, a group of armed youngsters travelling in two taxis followed the ambulance to the hospital where they attacked him outside the casualty area.

Officials confirmed that once the murder accused arrived at the facility, a group of about 30 armed people stormed the entrance and overpowered security.

They dragged the man from the casualty area and damaged hospital equipment in the process. The group was allegedly out to avenge the murder of their friend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they were looking into the allegation of murder.

“We will be looking into the matter in which the community had accused this particular victim.”

The victim’s jacket was still laying where he was allegedly attacked with a bloodstained rock beside it.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said on Sunday that she was "saddened and shocked by the gruesome attack" of the patient at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital.

Ramokgopa visited the facility on a fact-finding mission. She said the patient had been taken to an undisclosed hospital under police guard.