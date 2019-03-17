Man involved in altercation attacked at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital

A group of armed youngsters travelling in two taxis followed the ambulance to the hospital where they attacked the man outside the casualty area.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been attacked outside the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp by a mob of young people.

It’s understood the victim had been involved in an earlier altercation in Munsieville and was picked up by paramedics.

However, a group of armed youngsters travelling in two taxis then followed the ambulance to the hospital this morning, where they attacked the man outside the casualty area.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has visited the facility on a fact-finding mission.

She says the patient has been taken to an undisclosed hospital under police guard.

“A mob in two taxis came into the hospital armed and forcefully removed one of our patients in casualty.”

The mob also destroyed expensive hospital equipment and left staff traumatised.