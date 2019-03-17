Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 March 2019, are as follows:

Lotto results: 12, 51, 2, 47, 34, 31 Bonus: 6

LottoPlus results: 41, 52, 10, 31, 27, 23 Bonus: 3

LottoPlus2 results: 48, 13, 30, 17, 7, 44 Bonus: 23

