Flash floods kill at least 50 in Indonesia's Papua province
Justice Dept vows to continue implanting TRC
Death toll in Christchurch mosque shooting rises
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding today
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rants
Justice Dept vows to continue implanting TRC
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding today
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rants
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families
2 dead, another 2 injured in Joburg collision
Justice Dept vows to continue implanting TRC
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikeng
DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SA
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai trip
DA says their list of candidates is most diverse than any other party
DA releases list of candidates to represent party for elections
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the news
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South Africa
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The 'c' word of elections - coalitions
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hair
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealed
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
Sasbo urges retrenched banking sector staff to consider funding start-ups
Mozambique cyclone to blame for stage 4 load shedding, says Eskom
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4
Eskom moves load shedding to stage 3
Here we go again, Eskom implements load shedding
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strike
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019
Soulja Boy released from jail
Demi Lovato reflects on sobriety
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collection
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winners
Sam Smith reveals he's considered having sex change
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reform
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
JICF: Floating moments and what's up with Kagiso Lediga's character?
Floodlight problem halts Proteas chase
Wales hammer Ireland to claim Grand Slam
Special Olympics World Games 2019 opens with majesty
Champions League the measure of my success at City, says Guardiola
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SA
Hamilton snatches pole position for Australian Grand Prix
Special Olympics World Games 2019 opens with majesty
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai trip
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special Olympics
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examination
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu Dhabi
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorial
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49
Rakeshh Dhevalall: 'I wish I could've done more to save Kulani Mathebula's life'
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobs
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African context
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debt
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosis
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in Gauteng
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Justice Dept vows to continue implanting TRC
Michael Masutha passed on the remains of six victims to their families at Freedom Park in Pretoria yesterday.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says his department will continue implementing the recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
The minister gave the assurance during a ceremonial handing over of the remains of apartheid-era activists who died under mysterious circumstances.
He passed on the remains of six victims to their families at Freedom Park in Pretoria yesterday.
Four of them were members of the PAC who were hanged in the 1960s.
The other two died a few years later, one at the hands of apartheid security forces and the other was murdered by a member of the Mandela United Football Club.
Masutha says they are resolute on bringing closure to the families.
“The TRC recommended that we locate their remains, exhume them and hand them over to their loved ones.”
Timeline
-
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families12 hours ago
-
Slain David Webster's partner 'didn't object' to parole for his killer10 days ago
-
Cope gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to remove Minister Masutha, deputy12 days ago
-
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha18 days ago
More in Politics
-
Cope blames load shedding on ANC factions17 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in Mahikengone hour ago
-
DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SA13 hours ago
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai trip14 hours ago
-
DA says their list of candidates is most diverse than any other party16 hours ago
-
DA releases list of candidates to represent party for elections16 hours ago
