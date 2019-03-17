Popular Topics
Justice Dept vows to continue implanting TRC

Michael Masutha passed on the remains of six victims to their families at Freedom Park in Pretoria yesterday.

FILE: Justice Minister Michael Masutha. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Justice Minister Michael Masutha. Picture: GCIS
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says his department will continue implementing the recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The minister gave the assurance during a ceremonial handing over of the remains of apartheid-era activists who died under mysterious circumstances.

He passed on the remains of six victims to their families at Freedom Park in Pretoria yesterday.

Four of them were members of the PAC who were hanged in the 1960s.

The other two died a few years later, one at the hands of apartheid security forces and the other was murdered by a member of the Mandela United Football Club.

Masutha says they are resolute on bringing closure to the families.

“The TRC recommended that we locate their remains, exhume them and hand them over to their loved ones.”

