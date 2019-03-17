‘It’s not over yet’ Eskom warns of more load shedding into the week ahead

Eskom says the outages are likely to last to the middle of the coming week.

JOHANNESBURG - After implementing rotational load shedding throughout the night, Eskom says will have to continue with stage 4 power cuts until 11 pm this evening.

The utility says the outages are likely to last to the middle of the coming week.

In a statement, Eskom has described how a further decline in water reserves, which was used to supplement generation capacity, has contributed to today's outages.

Loadshedding Stage 4 from 08h00 to 23h00 today, 17 March 2019.



For Eskom schedules go to https://t.co/eBLH7nDkg3



Municipal customers to visit their municipal websites https://t.co/6ogV8dhG5H — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019

The sporadic black outs have re-ignited fears that the outages will have an irreversibly negative effect on job security and small businesses in the country.

However, the utility says despite the rolling power cuts, its managed to meet 80 percent of the country's demands.

The utility's Andrew Etzinger said, “We urge our customers to use electricity sparingly and if we can reduce demand, we can reduce the level of load shedding.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)