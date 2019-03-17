How to check your load shedding schedule
JOHANNESBURG – Power utility Eskom announced it will be implementing stage 4 load shedding and that means your area can be hit by blackouts at any time without any warning.
Stage four load shedding also means the power utility starts additional, unscheduled power cuts wherever it needs to and outside of its schedules.
Have you checked your schedule and prepared yourself for loadshedding? Prepare yourself by doing the following 👇👇👇@SowetoUrban @Sandton_News @Fourways_Review @MthathaExpress @sekhukhunetimes @Dispatch_DD @PolokwaneObserv @ZOPublications @freestate_times @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/vfT6lkpw4b— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019
However, Eskom said despite the rolling power cuts, it’s managed to meet 80 percent of the country's demands.
The utility has also urged consumers to use electricity sparingly as that could lead to reduced levels of load shedding.
Eyewitness News (EWN) has put together some information on where and how you could check how long your area could be load shed:
MUNICIPAL INFORMATION
If your municipality is an Eskom customer, you can look your schedule up on the Eskom website by typing in your area's name.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Tshwane, you can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111/(012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of eThekwini, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.
If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.
You can also check your area's load shedding schedule here.
For City of Cape Town residents EWN has created an interactive map. Just enter your street address or turn on your location and go.
