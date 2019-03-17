Eskom working with Mozambican technicians to restore supply

Eskom says the two lines went offline because of tropical Cyclone Idai which battered parts of Mozambique and reportedly claiming more than 100 lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's working with technicians in Mozambique to restore supply through the two power lines that went offline cutting about 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid.

Load shedding reached stage 4 yesterday - with the power utility pinning the blame on the lack supply from the neighbouring country - which ordinarily brings in 1,200 megawatts of electricity to the power grid.

The utility's Andrew Etzinger says they are working together with engineers in Mozambique to restore the lines.

“To determine the damage to the lines and we will work with our counterparts in Mozambique to get electricity back.”

Stage 4 load shedding has once again been put in place today until about 11pm tonight.