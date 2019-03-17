Eskom says brace yourselves for more outages today
Eskom has attributed implementing stage 4 to the loss of capacity which includes imports from Mozambique.
JOHANNESBURG - After implementing rotational load shedding throughout the night Eskom says it will continue with stage 4 from 8am to 11pm.
In a statement, the power utility says it experienced a further decline in water reserves, which was used to supplement generation capacity.
#POWERALERT 3— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2019
Date: 16 March 2019
Rotational loadshedding moves to Stage 4 from 12h00, due to loss of additional capacity from Mozambique @TimesLIVE @ewnupdates @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/kN9eQRUlpr
Eskom has attributed implementing stage 4 to the loss of capacity which includes imports from Mozambique which recently experienced a tropical cyclone.
The utility has appealed to customers switch off geysers during the day and non-essential appliances to assist in reducing demand.
Customers have also been urged to check the load shedding schedule on Eskom's website.
our simple inforgraphic helps you understand #loadshedding STAGE 4 @ferialhaffajee @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @YouthInEnergy @Loadshedding_SA @loadshedbuddy @CityPowerJhb @centlecutility @MangaungCity @mailandguardian @Fin24 pic.twitter.com/AnQiROUgLK— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2019
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
