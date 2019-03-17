Eskom says brace yourselves for more outages today

Eskom has attributed implementing stage 4 to the loss of capacity which includes imports from Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - After implementing rotational load shedding throughout the night Eskom says it will continue with stage 4 from 8am to 11pm.

In a statement, the power utility says it experienced a further decline in water reserves, which was used to supplement generation capacity.

Eskom has attributed implementing stage 4 to the loss of capacity which includes imports from Mozambique which recently experienced a tropical cyclone.

The utility has appealed to customers switch off geysers during the day and non-essential appliances to assist in reducing demand.

Customers have also been urged to check the load shedding schedule on Eskom's website.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)