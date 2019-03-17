Death toll in Christchurch mosque shooting rises

Another body has been found as police continue combing through the scene bringing the total number of fatalities to 50.

JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue pouring in for the community of Christchurch in New Zealand following Friday's mosque shootings, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden says the country will begin releasing the bodies of the victims to their families from this evening.

The police's Mike Bush said, “The number of the injured is also 50. 36 remain in hospital and two remain critical.”

On Friday, two mosques in Christchurch came under fire during private prayers leaving dozens others seriously injured.

Now it’s emerged that one of the victims from the terrorist attack was a man who ran towards to the gun man in an attempt to tackle him.

Fifty year old Naeem Rashid from Pakistan was killed alongside his son.

Khursheed Alam, who's the victim's brother, has described Rashid as a selfless man

“I saw that video and the first thing I wanted to see was the look in his eyes and I didn’t see any fear. That made me proud, what a brave man he was. If I had any problems he would be standing with me.”

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant - who is a self-described white supremacist - live-streamed the attack on Facebook as he mowed down worshippers that day.

He has been charged with murder and his case has been remanded to next month.

An 18-year-old has also arrested but his involvement has so far been described as "tangential".

He's expected to appear in court tomorrow.