Death toll in Christchurch mosque shooting rises
Another body has been found as police continue combing through the scene bringing the total number of fatalities to 50.
JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue pouring in for the community of Christchurch in New Zealand following Friday's mosque shootings, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden says the country will begin releasing the bodies of the victims to their families from this evening.
Another body has been found as police continue combing through the scene bringing the total number of fatalities to 50.
The police's Mike Bush said, “The number of the injured is also 50. 36 remain in hospital and two remain critical.”
On Friday, two mosques in Christchurch came under fire during private prayers leaving dozens others seriously injured.
Now it’s emerged that one of the victims from the terrorist attack was a man who ran towards to the gun man in an attempt to tackle him.
Fifty year old Naeem Rashid from Pakistan was killed alongside his son.
Khursheed Alam, who's the victim's brother, has described Rashid as a selfless man
“I saw that video and the first thing I wanted to see was the look in his eyes and I didn’t see any fear. That made me proud, what a brave man he was. If I had any problems he would be standing with me.”
Australian-born Brenton Tarrant - who is a self-described white supremacist - live-streamed the attack on Facebook as he mowed down worshippers that day.
He has been charged with murder and his case has been remanded to next month.
An 18-year-old has also arrested but his involvement has so far been described as "tangential".
He's expected to appear in court tomorrow.
Popular in World
-
New Zealand massacre provides test for live video platforms
-
Flash floods kill at least 50 in Indonesia's Papua province
-
Stephen Hawking's nurse struck off over care failings
-
Christchurch mosque shootings mapped
-
Death toll from New Zealand mosque shootings rises to 49
-
Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrested
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.