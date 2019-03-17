Cope blames load shedding on ANC factions

Cope has described the load shedding as "economic sabotage" and says this has been brought by the ANC's factional battles.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope has described the load shedding as "economic sabotage" and says this has been brought by the ANC's factional battles.

The party has come out strongly against the implementation of the power outages emphasising that the country cannot afford to shed jobs and small businesses.

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding would continue today citing declining water reserves.

Cope's spokesperson Dennis Bloem said, “This is economic sabotage coming from the faction that lost the lection at Nasrec. ANC has failed the country.”