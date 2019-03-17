Popular Topics
Brett Herron sues Maimane for allegedly calling him a corrupt racist criminal

The former DA member filed papers at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday demanding R2 million in damages from Maimane.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille and Brett Herron (L) at the Good party manifesto launch. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille and Brett Herron (L) at the Good party manifesto launch. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Good party secretary-general Brett Herron is suing Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane for allegedly calling him corrupt and a racist criminal.

Herron filed papers at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday demanding R2 million in damages from Maimane.

In a statement, the former City of Cape Town mayoral committee member claims he endured “a smear campaign by the DA” for many months.

Herron claims the allegations were made by Maimane during a radio interview the DA leader did last December.

“To be called a racist, a criminal, and corrupt is profoundly egregious. It is dishonest and false, and I’m not going to tolerant it.”

He said he reached out to both Maimane and the DA before taking legal action. Herron wants Maimane to retract his statement and apologise.

Maimane is yet respond to EWN’s request for comment.

