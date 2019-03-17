Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'
The 37-year-old singer has reportedly been working on an album in secret and has already completed three 'killer' tracks for the record.
LONDON - Award-winning star Beyonce is reportedly planning to write a new album with a women's rights theme.
The 37-year-old singer - who has kids Blue Ivy, seven, and 21-month-old twins Sir and Rumi with husband Jay Z - has reportedly been working on an album in secret and has already completed three "killer" tracks for the record.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Beyonce is on a break right now, but she has secretly been working on an album and has completed three songs which are all about women supporting women and lifting each other up.
"They are fierce dancefloor fillers, which her fans will love."
As well as writing and recording her new album, Beyonce is also set to voice the part of Nala in the computer-animated remake of Disney's The Lion King.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Solange - Beyonce's younger sister - revealed she wants her music to inspire young black girls for the next five decades.
The 32-year-old star - who recently released her fourth album, When I Get Home - said her goal is to make astounding work that will stand the test of time.
Solange shared: "I'm thinking about the possibility of maybe some young black girl in 20 years needing to reference a black sculptor who's making work that large, and in landscape like that, and the blessing and privilege [that] I might come up in that search.
"Of course, I want to make these massive landscapes and express these parts of me ... because it's beautiful, and I want to make astounding work. But I really want to make work to be discovered 50 years from now."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.