'Best race ever': Bottas upstages Hamilton at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull's precocious Max Verstappen came third to join them on the podium after audaciously overtaking Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas addressing the media after taking pole position for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: @F1/Twitter.
4 hours ago

MELBOURNE - Valtteri Bottas upstaged his Mercedes world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton Sunday to win the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in a sizzling performance that he called his "best ever".

The flying Finn started second on the grid but got a jump on the polesitting Briton at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag a massive 20.9 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Red Bull's precocious Max Verstappen came third to join them on the podium after audaciously overtaking Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel midway through the race.

"How about that! Yes!" said Bottas over the team radio after also taking the new bonus point for the fastest lap.

"I don't know what just happened. I don't know what to say. It was definitely my best race ever," he said after. "I felt so good and the car was so good.

Four-time world champion Vettel had to settle for fourth, trailing in 57.1 seconds behind Bottas. Ferrari partner Charles Leclerc was fifth, with Kevin Magnussen in a Haas sixth.

