Ayandla Dlodlo calls for every public servant to work

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says if she had her way employees in the public sector who are on paid suspension would not be back at work if they are still being investigated.

The minister says that this was one of the various solutions she has discussed with government departments to clamp down on the high public service wage bill.

The bill accounts for 35 percent of the country's total budget.

Dlodlo says they need to reign in the R32 billion over-expenditure government has incurred on the wage bill over the past year.

“I’ve been saying to departments, don’t bring in unnecessary skills that you can find within. Ensure that people who are paid and are on suspension are utilised.”

This is in addition to other measures including the early retirement option that was announced earlier in the year.