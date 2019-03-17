ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested over Sindiso Magaqa’s murder

Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017 after initially being ambushed in a hail of bullets alongside two councillors in July.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed its former deputy secretary and Harry Gwala executive mayor Mluleki Ndobe has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.

Magaqa - who was the former ANC Youth League secretary - died in hospital in September 2017 after initially being ambushed in a hail of bullets alongside two councillors in July.

The task team investigating political killings in KZN is understood to have apprehended the municipal manager, two former tactical response team members and a local businessman on Saturday night.

