Agriculture Dept reiterates productive farms won’t be expropriated
This comes in response to the Northern Cape ANC compiling a list of farms to be targeted for land expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of Agriculture has reiterated that productive farms will not be expropriated.
This comes in response to the Northern Cape ANC compiling a list of farms to be targeted for land expropriation without compensation, once the parliamentary process dealing with the matter has been finalised.
The ANC in the province has compiled a list outlining specific farms eyed for land expropriation.
A list party member says is expected to grow.
Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson, Khaye Nkwanyana, reminds party members that Parliament will guide the way forward about the issue.
“It would be those that are redundant and left unused where owners are keeping them for the sake of keeping them. We are going to take them and give them to people who are going to use them.”
The ANC's Provincial Executive Committee says they've identified a combination of state-owned and private land, that will be expropriated in consultation with the land owners.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.