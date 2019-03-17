Agriculture Dept reiterates productive farms won’t be expropriated

This comes in response to the Northern Cape ANC compiling a list of farms to be targeted for land expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Agriculture has reiterated that productive farms will not be expropriated.

This comes in response to the Northern Cape ANC compiling a list of farms to be targeted for land expropriation without compensation, once the parliamentary process dealing with the matter has been finalised.

The ANC in the province has compiled a list outlining specific farms eyed for land expropriation.

A list party member says is expected to grow.

Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson, Khaye Nkwanyana, reminds party members that Parliament will guide the way forward about the issue.

“It would be those that are redundant and left unused where owners are keeping them for the sake of keeping them. We are going to take them and give them to people who are going to use them.”

The ANC's Provincial Executive Committee says they've identified a combination of state-owned and private land, that will be expropriated in consultation with the land owners.