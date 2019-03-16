Wits move into second while City, Supersport and Chiefs draw

Wits reignited their Absa Premiership title chances after a 4-2 victory away to Bloemfontein Celtic.

It was not plain-sailing for Wits who relied on two late goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and snatch all three points in a match they were initially behind.

Tebogo Potsane scored in the third minute for Celtic to take an early lead. Wits' four-goal reply came in the second half as Gabadinho Mhango and Gift Motupa (9th league goal) struck back for the Clever boys.

Celtic must have thought they salvaged a point when Tshegofatso Mabaso scored in the 86th minute to level it at 2-2, but Dzvukamanja had other ideas as he blasted a brace to lift Wits into the second place, only two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Cape Town City lost ground in the battle for the Absa Premiership title after playing to a dreary goalless draw against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium.

The home side had the majority of possession and attempts but failed to make any stick against a disciplined Polokwane team.

Cape Town City drops one spot to fourth place still only three points behind leaders Sundowns.

Another solid result for Polokwane City who stays in sixth place on 37 points.

SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs deadlocked at the end of 90 minutes as they played to a 1-1 draw at Mbombela Stadium.

Both goals were scored inside the opening 15 minutes with Supersport striker Mxolisi Machupu scoring in the second minute.

Khama Billiat struck back for Chiefs who occupy in seventh place on the table on 36 points.

Meanwhile Supersport is fifth with 39 points.