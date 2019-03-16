Popular Topics
Go

Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption

The union's Steve Harris says Prasa should have taken action against those implicated a long time ago.

Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says Prasa's attempted to try and redeem itself from corruption come a little too late.

The union was reacting to the board's decision to place four executives on suspension or special leave.

The move comes in the wake of allegations of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The rail agency has been crippled by maladministration for some time now.

The union's Steve Harris says Prasa should have taken action against those implicated a long time ago.

“The damage done to the organisation will not be rectified over a short period. They should have be dealt with these things with more urgency than they are dealing with it now.”

