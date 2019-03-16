Soulja Boy released from jail
The rapper is currently on probation from carrying a firearm or ammunition stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago.
LONDON - Soulja Boy has been released from jail following his arrest after police allegedly found ammunition in his home whilst he is on probation.
The rapper - who is currently on probation from carrying a firearm or ammunition stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago - was arrested on Friday.
The rapper's lawyer Fred Minassian told TMZ that "there was no finding in regards to his probation violation" and said that a court date had been scheduled for 29 March.
In a since-deleted Instagram Live immediately after his release, Soulja Boy said: "They took all my jewellery, all my chains but I still got my band [jail ID wristband] on."
According to TMZ, Soulja had been attending a meeting with his probation officer on Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley, and was arrested when he arrived at his appointment.
Police had searched the rapper's house following allegations from a woman who claimed he had held her hostage in his garage - which he has denied.
During the search of his home, cops allegedly found the ammunition, which he isn't allowed to possess while on probation.
For Soulja, the arrest comes after he was previously taken into custody in 2016 when he was already on probation, and police searched his home after he threatened people online. During their search, cops found at least one weapon, which was a violation of Soulja's probation.
At the time, a judge extended the Pretty Boy Swag rapper's probation and made it clear he wasn't to have guns or ammunition in his possession.
The Kiss Me Thru The Phone singer was also previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.
More in Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato reflects on sobriety
-
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collection
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
-
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winners
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex change
-
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.