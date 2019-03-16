Ramaphosa goes on charm offensive in NW ahead of general elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ramaphosa goes on charm offensive in NW ahead of general elections

Small groups of residents thronged around Ramaphosa as he went on a walkabout in Ikageng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Ikageng residents on 16 March 2019 during the ANC’s elections campaign in the North West. Picture: @MYANC /Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Ikageng residents on 16 March 2019 during the ANC’s elections campaign in the North West. Picture: @MYANC /Twitter
51 minutes ago

POTCHEFSTROOM – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the governing party’s weekend elections campaign in the North West by listening to the concerns of some of the residents in Ikageng, Potchefstroom.

Many vowed to vote ANC ahead of the 8 May general elections, but there was also an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter in the crowds.

Small groups of residents thronged around Ramaphosa as he went on a walkabout in the community.

Most of the homes in the area were government RDP houses, but Ramaphosa commented that the corrugated iron roofs might need replacement.

“We went inside many homes and heard their concerns, and we saw the conditions that they live under,” he said.

“We know that there’s a lack of housing here and we also saw the shacks that deny our people integrity, but what I want to talk about today is that our municipality is working with the provincial government to bring a big housing project called N14. And we are going to build lots of houses and create a business and commercial sectors here.”

One woman said her son had been waiting for six years for his college certificate so that he could find a job.

Ramaphosa was in the area two years ago before the local government elections, but despite expressing her concerns before, her son is no closer to getting his certificate the woman said.

Another man said Ramaphosa’s promises about home upgrades have been kept, but despite this, he said he would vote for the EFF.

“I’m a fighter, land first and the rest will follow,” he said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA