Ramaphosa goes on charm offensive in NW ahead of general elections
Small groups of residents thronged around Ramaphosa as he went on a walkabout in Ikageng.
POTCHEFSTROOM – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the governing party’s weekend elections campaign in the North West by listening to the concerns of some of the residents in Ikageng, Potchefstroom.
Many vowed to vote ANC ahead of the 8 May general elections, but there was also an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter in the crowds.
Small groups of residents thronged around Ramaphosa as he went on a walkabout in the community.
Most of the homes in the area were government RDP houses, but Ramaphosa commented that the corrugated iron roofs might need replacement.
“We went inside many homes and heard their concerns, and we saw the conditions that they live under,” he said.
“We know that there’s a lack of housing here and we also saw the shacks that deny our people integrity, but what I want to talk about today is that our municipality is working with the provincial government to bring a big housing project called N14. And we are going to build lots of houses and create a business and commercial sectors here.”
One woman said her son had been waiting for six years for his college certificate so that he could find a job.
Ramaphosa was in the area two years ago before the local government elections, but despite expressing her concerns before, her son is no closer to getting his certificate the woman said.
Another man said Ramaphosa’s promises about home upgrades have been kept, but despite this, he said he would vote for the EFF.
“I’m a fighter, land first and the rest will follow,” he said.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
