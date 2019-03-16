Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 15 March 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 45, 40, 19, 36, 49 PB: 5

PowerBallPlus results: 50, 46, 42, 17, 22 PB: 1

For more details visit the National Lottery website.