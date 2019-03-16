MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?

-
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruptionLocal
-
Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrestedWorld
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
EU leaders urge clarity from Britain before Brexit delayWorld
-
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strikeBusiness
-
American Airlines to suspend flights to VenezuelaWorld
Popular Topics
-
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruptionLocal
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strikeBusiness
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage billPolitics
-
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 yearsLocal
-
Uitenhage police seek help identifying bodies found in bushesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage billPolitics
-
ANC old guard dominates party pecking orderPolitics
-
Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our livesPolitics
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates listsPolitics
-
Makhosi Khoza yet to announce next move following Outa departurePolitics
-
Jonas: Pressure from several depts to curtail Treasury's responsibilitiesPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
Popular Topics
-
New Zealand massacre provides test for live video platformsBusiness
-
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 yearsLocal
-
#RandRreport: Rand firms as trade optimism lifts emerging marketsBusiness
-
Steinhoff overstated profits for several years - PwC investigationBusiness
-
Four arrested during WBHO protest in Langebaan released on bailBusiness
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winnersLifestyle
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex changeLifestyle
-
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reformLifestyle
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandalLifestyle
-
JICF: Floating moments and what’s up with Kagiso Lediga's character?Lifestyle
-
Jackson fans sue alleged victims for 'sullying his memory'Lifestyle
-
George Michael's artworks sold for £9.2mLifestyle
-
Hip-hop best bet for a cheese that will please: Swiss studyLifestyle
-
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special OlympicsSport
-
VAR to be used at women’s World Cup - FifaSport
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
Man City face Fifa transfer ban: reportSport
-
Honours even, as Chiefs and Hurricanes drawSport
-
Hamilton on top as Ferrari struggle in season's first exchangesSport
Popular Topics
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorialLocal
-
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49World
-
Rakeshh Dhevalall: 'I wish I could've done more to save Kulani Mathebula's life'Local
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobsBusiness
-
At least 40 killed in New Zealand terror attackWorld
-
Tempers flare during Ramaphosa campaign visit to RiverleaPolitics
-
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist languageLocal
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
- Sat
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?
The council's deputy president Riaad Fataar says there should be less talk and more action to prevent Islamophobia.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council says while governments around the world continue to spread their Islamophobic rhetoric, little is being done to safeguard the Muslim community from vicious attacks.
The council's deputy president Riaad Fataar says there should be less talk and more action to prevent Islamophobia.
Fataar was responding to the deadly mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead.
He says more need to be done.
“There are Muslims that are dying because of Islamophobic statements that are made by people in the world. How many Muslims must die until people take note of the Islamophobia they are creating.”
Timeline
-
City of CT to conduct tests at Strandfontein mosque after 'noise notice'93 days ago
-
MJC & City of CT reach agreement over 'loud' mosque's call to prayer93 days ago
-
MJC to meet with CT officials over mosque's call to prayer volume96 days ago
-
Muslim Judicial Council disturbed by attack at Khayelitsha mosque112 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage bill11 hours ago
-
Gugu Ncube criticises arrest over semi-nude protestone day ago
-
'Why don't you listen?' Tempers flare during Ramaphosa's Riverlea visit21 hours ago
-
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption55 minutes ago
-
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity3 days ago
-
MTN dumps 'Afrikaans is Groot' fest over Steve Hofmeyr outcry19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.