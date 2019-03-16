MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?

The council's deputy president Riaad Fataar says there should be less talk and more action to prevent Islamophobia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council says while governments around the world continue to spread their Islamophobic rhetoric, little is being done to safeguard the Muslim community from vicious attacks.

Fataar was responding to the deadly mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead.

He says more need to be done.

“There are Muslims that are dying because of Islamophobic statements that are made by people in the world. How many Muslims must die until people take note of the Islamophobia they are creating.”