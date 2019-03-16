Popular Topics
Mcebisi Jonas: State capture bigger than Jacob Zuma

Jonas says it would be a mistake to make state capture all about Zuma.

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas at the State Capture inquiry on 24 August 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says state capture is much bigger than former president Jacob Zuma.

The former deputy minister appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry yesterday where he was under cross-examination.

Jonas maintained his testimony that the Guptas offered him a ministerial position and cash.

He alleged that when he refused his life was threatened.

Jonas says it would be a mistake to make state capture all about Zuma.

“With the process of state capture, we must not over-zumanise it, to think it was about Zuma would be a mistake, because it’s bigger and structural.”

