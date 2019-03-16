Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SA

Baxter said that his greatest motivation is making South Africans happy with their national team Bafana Bafana.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says although it’s not easy to achieve stability in South Africa, he’s confident in his squad selection.

Baxter says Bafana will have what it takes to get to a point from Libya when the two teams clash in the last round of group stage matches of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

#SportsTalk @BafanaBafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is confident in the squad that will play against Libya @MarcLewisZA pic.twitter.com/DNVHW08Kbk — 702 (@Radio702) March 15, 2019

