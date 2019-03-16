Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SA
Baxter said that his greatest motivation is making South Africans happy with their national team Bafana Bafana.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says although it’s not easy to achieve stability in South Africa, he’s confident in his squad selection.
Baxter says Bafana will have what it takes to get to a point from Libya when the two teams clash in the last round of group stage matches of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
#SportsTalk @BafanaBafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is confident in the squad that will play against Libya @MarcLewisZA pic.twitter.com/DNVHW08Kbk— 702 (@Radio702) March 15, 2019
Baxter added that his greatest motivation is making South Africans happy with their national team.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
#SportsTalk coach Baxter says his greatest motivation is making South Africans happy with their national team #BafanaBafana @MarcLewisZA pic.twitter.com/fH4d8VSBzu— 702 (@Radio702) March 15, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Hamilton snatches pole position for Australian Grand Prix
-
Bonus point win for Stormers over Jags
-
Wits move into second while City, Supersport and Chiefs draw
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Man City face Fifa transfer ban: report
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.