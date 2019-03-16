Here we go again, Eskom implements load shedding

Stage two load shedding kicked in at 8 this morning and it's likely to last until about 11pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its generation system is extremely constrained meaning it needs to implement load shedding both today and tomorrow.

Eskom says the blackouts will allow its reserves to recover for the week ahead and will also give technicians time to carry out necessary maintenance and repairs on its generation fleet.

The utility's Andrew Etzinger said, “Unfortunately the new stations are continually unreliable and inconsistent in terms of the output.”

#LoadShedding stage 2 group 7 and 11 from 15:00 to 17:30

*Group 11*

Annlin West ext

Die Hoewes ext

Doringkloof ext

Gezina

Highveld ext

Irene

Irene ext

Lyttleton Manor

Pierre van Ryneveld

Pierre van Ryneveld ext

Pretoria North

Pretoria North ext — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019