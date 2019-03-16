Here we go again, Eskom implements load shedding
Stage two load shedding kicked in at 8 this morning and it's likely to last until about 11pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its generation system is extremely constrained meaning it needs to implement load shedding both today and tomorrow.
Eskom says the blackouts will allow its reserves to recover for the week ahead and will also give technicians time to carry out necessary maintenance and repairs on its generation fleet.
The utility's Andrew Etzinger said, “Unfortunately the new stations are continually unreliable and inconsistent in terms of the output.”
#LoadShedding stage 2 group 7 and 11 from 15:00 to 17:30— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 14, 2019
*Group 11*
Annlin West ext
Die Hoewes ext
Doringkloof ext
Gezina
Highveld ext
Irene
Irene ext
Lyttleton Manor
Pierre van Ryneveld
Pierre van Ryneveld ext
Pretoria North
Pretoria North ext
ALERT:#Load-shedding continues : Eskom has declared stage 2 rotational load-shedding from 15h00. Block 7A is affected.^LP pic.twitter.com/1lVKObnoiP— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 14, 2019
