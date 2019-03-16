-
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families
The remains of six activists, among them, was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe Thabo Rammutle who was killed by the apartheid police over 30 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has handed over the remains of anti-apartheid activists to their families on Saturday at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
Masutha said that formed part of his department’s efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which amongst others, was set up to bring closure to the families of those who lost their loved ones due to political activities under apartheid.
The remains of six activists, among them, was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe Thabo Rammutle who was killed by the apartheid police over 30 years ago.
Masutha said he hoped that would help families to move on.
“The ceremony today was about the handover of the remains of these activists. Four were a different category, they were former Pan Africanist Congress activists who were hanged in the 60s.”
