Floodlight problem halts Proteas chase

Most of the lights on one pylon had failed.
CAPE TOWN - A partial floodlight failure halted South Africa’s run chase during the fifth and final one-day international against beat Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday.
Most of the lights on one pylon had failed.
The Proteas, leading the five-match series 4-0, were 135 for two after 28 overs, chasing a target of 226. They were well ahead of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern par of 97.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 225 in 49.3 overs (K. Mendis 56; K. Rabada 3-50) v South Africa 135-2 in 28 overs (A. Markram 67 not out)
