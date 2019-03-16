Popular Topics
Floodlight problem halts Proteas chase

Most of the lights on one pylon had failed.

South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) looks at his broken bat during the 5th One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on 16 March 2019. The Proteas won the first 4 ODI's in this series. Picture: AFP
South Africa's Aiden Markram (L) looks at his broken bat during the 5th One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on 16 March 2019. The Proteas won the first 4 ODI's in this series. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A partial floodlight failure halted South Africa’s run chase during the fifth and final one-day international against beat Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday.

Most of the lights on one pylon had failed.

The Proteas, leading the five-match series 4-0, were 135 for two after 28 overs, chasing a target of 226. They were well ahead of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern par of 97.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 225 in 49.3 overs (K. Mendis 56; K. Rabada 3-50) v South Africa 135-2 in 28 overs (A. Markram 67 not out)

