Eskom moves load shedding to stage 3
Business
Eskom says the rotational load shedding is likely to last until 11pm tonight.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that rotational load shedding has moved up to stage 3 from 10:00am.
The power utility said it’s due to the loss of additional power station units, which includes a reduction in imports from Mozambique.
The rotational load shedding is likely to last until 11pm tonight.
@Eskom_SA regrets that rotational loadshedding has moved up to stage 3 from 10h00, due to the— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2019
loss of additional power station units, which includes a reduction in imports from Mozambique @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM
