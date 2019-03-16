Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4

Eskom said it’s due to the loss of an additional 900 MW from the Mozambique imports.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has escalated load shedding to stage four.

Due to the loss of an additional 900 MW from the Mozambique imports, loadshedding will move up to stage 4 from 12 noon @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @TimesLIVE @ewnupdates — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2019

Earlier, Eskom announced stage 3 load shedding.

The power outages will move up to stage 4 from 12 noon.

The utility's Andrew Etzinger said, “Both the Medupi and Kusile power stations are continually unreliable and inconsistent.”

WHAT STAGE 4 LOAD SHEDDING MEANS FOR YOU

Eskom will need to shed more than 4,000MW to keep the national grid from collapsing.

What this means is the state-owned power utility starts additional, unscheduled power cuts wherever it needs to and outside of its schedules.

This also means your area can be hit by blackouts at any time without any warning. The country hasn’t reached this stage since 2008.

Stage four will double the frequency of stage two, which means you will be scheduled for load shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time, or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Stage four load shedding is the final option for Eskom to prevent a national blackout.

