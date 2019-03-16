Demi Lovato reflects on sobriety
Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose last year when she relapsed and subsequently spent time in rehab.
Demi Lovato has reflected on what would have been her 7th year of sobriety, before she relapsed last year and ended up suffering a near-fatal overdose.
The 26-year-old singer suffered a near-fatal overdose last year when she relapsed and subsequently spent time in rehab, and on Friday she marked what would have been her sobriety anniversary with a social media post saying she "doesn't regret" her actions because she knows she needs to learn from those "mistakes".
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today I would've been 7 years sober. I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that's exactly what they were: mistakes."
After entering rehab last year, Demi started her sobriety count over and posted in January this year that she was celebrating six months of being clean once again.
Back in December, the Sober hitmaker admitted she was "grateful to be alive" following her overdose, and said she was working hard to stay away from her vices.
She wrote on Twitter: "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up st that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.."I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f*ing much thank you (sic)."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
MTN dumps 'Afrikaans is Groot' fest over Steve Hofmeyr outcry
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
2019 Cape Town Carnival road closures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.