DA says their list of candidates is most diverse than any other party
The party released its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has released its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures with current party leader Mmusi Maimane on the top of the list.
DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe said on Saturday their list of candidates represented the rich diversity of South Africa in terms of race, gender, skills set, and class, among other considerations.
• Top 20 names on DA’s national list for Parliament
“We are very excited about the list and we believe is the most diverse of any list of any political party in South Africa. Our candidates' election process is the most rigorous in the sense that all of our candidates have to go through an electoral college. They then had to go through a series of competency tests.”
Other prominent DA leaders such as shadow minister of public enterprises and MP Natasha Mazzone and party chief whip John Steenhuisen appear in the top 20 list of candidates.
Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga - who is also the DA’s premier candidate in Gauteng - was at the top of the province’s list, while spokesperson for basic services Makashule Gana was also included.
To view the rest of the DA’s lists, click here.
