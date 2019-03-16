DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SA

The party, which is currently the official opposition to the governing ANC, released its lists on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is the latest political party to claim its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures are the most representative of the country’s demographics.

The party, which is currently the official opposition to the governing African National Congress (ANC), released its lits on Saturday.

Leader Mmusi Maimane told journalists this week that the DA delayed its release to allow candidates space to discuss their nominations with their employers.

• Top 20 names on DA’s national list for Parliament

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was the first party to announce its nominees on Wednesday shortly after submitting its lists to the Independent Electoral Commission on the same day.

The ANC followed suit on Friday.

With just 52 days left before the elections, the DA said its candidates were ideal to serve South Africans because they had undergone rigorous training and a series of competency tests.

At the top of the list is Maimane with the likes of DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and communications head Phumzile van Damme also included.

DA federal chairperson James Selfe, whose name also appeared, told Eyewitness News that their lists were the most diverse among all political parties.

“We really do believe that we managed to get the best and the most credible candidates to serve the voters of South Africa.”

Similar claims have been made by the EFF and the ANC.

• ANC moves to silence critics on Parliament list

The governing party had received the most criticism from the public for including on its list individuals who have been tainted by scandal while serving as ministers.

The IEC was expected to publish a full list of candidates of all parties contesting elections next week.