DA releases lists of candidates to represent party for elections
Like other parties, the DA’s national list is led by its leader Mmusi Maimane.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Saturday released the names of people it has submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission to represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures ahead of general elections set for 8 May.
The DA’s lists followed the Economic Freedom Fighters and the governing African National Congress that released their names this week.
The party said their lists of names represented the people of South Africa and showed that the DA was the only party that “remembers and practices” former president Nelson Mandela’s vision for a united country for all.
Below are the top 20 names on DA’s national list for Parliament:
Maimane Mmusi Aloysias
Faber Willem Frederik
Wilson Evelyn Rayne
Mc Gluwa Joseph Job
Krüger Hendrik Christiaan Crafford
Kopane Semakaleng Patricia
Whitfield andrew grant
Steenhuisen john henry
Hill-lewis geordin gwyn
Walters Thomas Charles Ravenscroft
Mazzone Natasha Wendy Anita
Gondwe Mimmy Martha
Ismail Haseenabanu
Marais Erik Johannes
Mphithi Luyolo
Hinana Nceba Ephraim
Waters Michael
Karlsen Phumzile Thelma
Chetty Mergan
Masipa Noko Phineas
To view the rest of the DA’s lists, click here.
