DA releases lists of candidates to represent party for elections

Like other parties, the DA’s national list is led by its leader Mmusi Maimane.

A Democratic Alliance flag. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
A Democratic Alliance flag. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Saturday released the names of people it has submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission to represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures ahead of general elections set for 8 May.

The DA’s lists followed the Economic Freedom Fighters and the governing African National Congress that released their names this week.

Like other parties, the DA’s national list is led by its leader Mmusi Maimane.

The party said their lists of names represented the people of South Africa and showed that the DA was the only party that “remembers and practices” former president Nelson Mandela’s vision for a united country for all.

Below are the top 20 names on DA’s national list for Parliament:

  1. Maimane Mmusi Aloysias

  2. Faber Willem Frederik

  3. Wilson Evelyn Rayne

  4. Mc Gluwa Joseph Job

  5. Krüger Hendrik Christiaan Crafford

  6. Kopane Semakaleng Patricia

  7. Whitfield andrew grant

  8. Steenhuisen john henry

  9. Hill-lewis geordin gwyn

  10. Walters Thomas Charles Ravenscroft

  11. Mazzone Natasha Wendy Anita

  12. Gondwe Mimmy Martha

  13. Ismail Haseenabanu

  14. Marais Erik Johannes

  15. Mphithi Luyolo

  16. Hinana Nceba Ephraim

  17. Waters Michael

  18. Karlsen Phumzile Thelma

  19. Chetty Mergan

  20. Masipa Noko Phineas

To view the rest of the DA’s lists, click here.

