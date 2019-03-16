DA releases lists of candidates to represent party for elections

Like other parties, the DA’s national list is led by its leader Mmusi Maimane.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Saturday released the names of people it has submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission to represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures ahead of general elections set for 8 May.

The DA’s lists followed the Economic Freedom Fighters and the governing African National Congress that released their names this week.

The party said their lists of names represented the people of South Africa and showed that the DA was the only party that “remembers and practices” former president Nelson Mandela’s vision for a united country for all.

Below are the top 20 names on DA’s national list for Parliament:

Maimane Mmusi Aloysias Faber Willem Frederik Wilson Evelyn Rayne Mc Gluwa Joseph Job Krüger Hendrik Christiaan Crafford Kopane Semakaleng Patricia Whitfield andrew grant Steenhuisen john henry Hill-lewis geordin gwyn Walters Thomas Charles Ravenscroft Mazzone Natasha Wendy Anita Gondwe Mimmy Martha Ismail Haseenabanu Marais Erik Johannes Mphithi Luyolo Hinana Nceba Ephraim Waters Michael Karlsen Phumzile Thelma Chetty Mergan Masipa Noko Phineas

