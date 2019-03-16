Bonus point win for Stormers over Jags

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bonus point win for Stormers over Jags

The result means the Cape side made it three consecutive wins on a trot after beating the Lions and Sharks earlier in the competition.

The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 35-8 bonus-point win against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday night. Picture: Twitter @THESTORMERS.
The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 35-8 bonus-point win against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday night. Picture: Twitter @THESTORMERS.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 35-8 bonus-point win against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday night.

The result means the Cape side made it three consecutive wins on a trot after beating the Lions and Sharks earlier in the competition.

The Jaguares exerted early pressure on the home side with winger Bautista Delguy scoring an early try but they the missed chance to add two points.

Soon afterwards SP Marais got the Stormers off the mark with a penalty which preceded a try by Dan du Plessis. Stormers then took a 16-8 lead heading into the break.

In the second the Stormers picked up where they left off to score three tries trough Siya Kolisi, Herschel Jantjies and replacement scrumhalf Justin Phillips.

Robbie Fleck side will head into the four-week Australasian tour with high confidence.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA