Bonus point win for Stormers over Jags

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 35-8 bonus-point win against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday night.

The result means the Cape side made it three consecutive wins on a trot after beating the Lions and Sharks earlier in the competition.

The Jaguares exerted early pressure on the home side with winger Bautista Delguy scoring an early try but they the missed chance to add two points.

Soon afterwards SP Marais got the Stormers off the mark with a penalty which preceded a try by Dan du Plessis. Stormers then took a 16-8 lead heading into the break.

In the second the Stormers picked up where they left off to score three tries trough Siya Kolisi, Herschel Jantjies and replacement scrumhalf Justin Phillips.

Robbie Fleck side will head into the four-week Australasian tour with high confidence.