ANC moves to silence its critics on Parliament list

The ANC says despite the massive public backlash since its release, the names were derived from a democratic process.

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC moved to silence its critics by declaring its Parliamentary list the most unparalleled among all political parties, a senior party member has told EWN that despite the massive public backlash since its release, the names were derived from a democratic process.

Department of Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the onus was now on the ANC to ensure that its deployees to Cabinet - if the party wins the elections - are beyond reproach.

The ANC list drew criticism from the public as it includes the names of individuals tainted by scandal.

Yesterday, the party said the selection process was rigorous and fair, guided by internal policies.

Dlodlo told that the party also must refine its accountability systems.

“The ANC needs to ensure that it brings back into Cabinet the best in terms of integrity and it ensures it holds us all accountable.”