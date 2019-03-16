ANC moves to silence its critics on Parliament list
The ANC says despite the massive public backlash since its release, the names were derived from a democratic process.
JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC moved to silence its critics by declaring its Parliamentary list the most unparalleled among all political parties, a senior party member has told EWN that despite the massive public backlash since its release, the names were derived from a democratic process.
Department of Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the onus was now on the ANC to ensure that its deployees to Cabinet - if the party wins the elections - are beyond reproach.
The ANC list drew criticism from the public as it includes the names of individuals tainted by scandal.
Yesterday, the party said the selection process was rigorous and fair, guided by internal policies.
Dlodlo told that the party also must refine its accountability systems.
“The ANC needs to ensure that it brings back into Cabinet the best in terms of integrity and it ensures it holds us all accountable.”
More in Politics
-
Mcebisi Jonas: State capture bigger than Jacob Zuma
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examination
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage bill
-
ANC old guard dominates party pecking order
-
Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our lives
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.