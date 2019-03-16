2 dead, another 2 injured in Joburg collision

The deceased occupants were in the same car, while two other people from another vehicle were injured.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people died in an accident after two vehicles collided on Allandale Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased occupants were in the same car, while two other people from another vehicle were injured.

Paramedics said the injured pair had been taken to hospital.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said: “Reports from the scene indicated that a light motor vehicle and an SUV were involved in a collision, resulting in the SUV rolling several times. Sadly, an adult male and female from the SUV sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”