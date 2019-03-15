Court hears testimony placing murder accused Rob Packham close to crime scene
The Constantia businessman is accused of killing his wife Gill Packham in February last year.
CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of alleged killer Rob Packham will resume on Monday.
The Constantia businessman is accused of killing Gill Packham in February last year.
Her body was found in the boot of her torched car at Diep River train station a short while after she disappeared.
Before proceedings adjourned on Thursday, Diep River resident Keenan Thomas took to the witness stand and placed Packham close to the scene on the night of 22 February 2018, when his wife's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station.
Neighbourhood watch member Paul Gray also testified this week.
He told the court he saw the accused driving the deceased’s car with no number plates on the day that she went missing.
Packham said it could not have been him behind the wheel of the BMW that afternoon because he was driving around in his white Audi Q5, looking for his missing wife.
Nicola Packham testified that her parents were receiving marriage counselling after her mother found out about her father's infidelity, and they seemed committed to working on their marriage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
