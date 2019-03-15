Popular Topics
WC parents urged to enroll children for 2020, deadline is today

Since 15 February, the online admissions system has processed more than 192,000 applications. The deadline is by close of business on Friday.

Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says school admissions for 2020 close on Friday.

The department piloted the online admissions system this year.

Since 15 February, the online admissions system has processed more than 192,000 applications. About 73,000 are unique learner applications.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “It’s so important that the parents take the responsibility of enrolling their children in a school very seriously. We’re seating with thousands of unplaced learners, and one of the main reasons for this is parents failing to enrol their children on time.”

This year, about 3,900 pupils in the province still haven't been placed in schools.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

