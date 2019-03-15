VAR to be used at women’s World Cup - Fifa

VAR, which made its debut at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will now be deployed for the women’s tournament which kicks off in June in France.

MIAMI - Video assistant referee (VAR) will be used at this year’s women’s World Cup, Fifa confirmed on Friday.

The decision was confirmed at a meeting of Fifa’s Council in Miami.