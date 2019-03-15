Uitenhage police seek help identifying bodies found in bushes

In one incident, a community member found the decomposed body of a man in the bushes next to Kuduskloof road in January.

CAPE TOWN - Uitenhage police are trying to determine the identities of two men whose bodies were discovered on different days in the same field.

In one incident, a community member found the decomposed body of a man in the bushes next to Kuduskloof Road in January.

A post-mortem has found the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to his head and police are now investigating a murder case.

In the second case, a herdsman found a body lying in bushes next to the same road earlier this week.

Uitenhage cluster police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the man had been assaulted.

“The unknown man, who appears to be in his 40s, was dressed in light-blue pants, a red, white, black striped shirt without any shoes. Anyone who might be able to assist with information about this murder or which could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) can contact the police.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)