Stage two load shedding confirmed for Friday
Eskom has warned that the rolling power cuts may last until 11pm tonight.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding from 8am on Friday morning.
The utility has warned that it may last until 11pm tonight.
On Thursday, Eskom implemented stage two load shedding after a unit at the Kusile power station tripped.
HOW TO CHECK YOUR LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE
The best way to prepare for load shedding is to see it coming so that you're not caught in the dark.
Here's how you can check your local load shedding schedule:
If your municipality is an Eskom customer, you can look your schedule up on the Eskom website by typing in your area's name.
If your municipality doesn't use Eskom, you can still look up your area's schedule on the Eskom website, on your municipality's website or by giving them a call.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Tshwane, you can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111/(012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of eThekwini, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.
If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.
For City of Cape Town residents, Eyewitness News has created an interactive map. Just enter your street address or turn on your location and go.
Loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 08h00 to 23h00 today due to a shortage of capacity.@CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA @ewnreporter @SABCNewsOnline @IOL— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 15, 2019
An interactive map displaying load-shedding data for the Cape Town area
