Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strike

RUSTENBURG - South Africa’s labour court has rejected a request by platinum and gold sector union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction (Amcu) to hold an industry-wide strike, a spokesman for mining firm AngloGold Ashanti said on Friday.

Amcu has been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations since mid-November in a pay dispute and wanted to extend the strike to at least 15 other mining firms including AngloGold, Harmony Gold, and Lonmin.