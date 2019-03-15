Popular Topics
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work

The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.

FILE: A sign outside Sans Souci Girls High School. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: A sign outside Sans Souci Girls High School. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Sans Souci Girls’ High School teacher who slapped a learner will be allowed to return to her post.

The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.

Venter and the grade nine learner were both suspended after a video showed them in an altercation in a full classroom in February.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the school's governing body has ratified its decision regarding Venter: “The teacher should receive a fine, a final written warning and has taken anger management sessions.”

Venter will be allowed to return to the classroom when the second term starts on 2 April.

However, she still has to appear in court in April on a charge of assault, brought by the learner’s mother.

The 16-year-old girl is also expected back in court to face an assault charge brought by the teacher.

Her mother has removed her from the school.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

