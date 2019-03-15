-
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work
The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.
CAPE TOWN - A Sans Souci Girls’ High School teacher who slapped a learner will be allowed to return to her post.
The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.
Venter and the grade nine learner were both suspended after a video showed them in an altercation in a full classroom in February.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the school's governing body has ratified its decision regarding Venter: “The teacher should receive a fine, a final written warning and has taken anger management sessions.”
Venter will be allowed to return to the classroom when the second term starts on 2 April.
However, she still has to appear in court in April on a charge of assault, brought by the learner’s mother.
The 16-year-old girl is also expected back in court to face an assault charge brought by the teacher.
Her mother has removed her from the school.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Mother removes slapped pupil from Sans Souci14 days ago
-
Student’s legal team questions Sans Souci’s disciplinary hearing against pupil26 days ago
-
Disciplinary hearing into Sans Souci teacher-student altercation postponed28 days ago
-
Cosas protests outside San Souci in support of slapped learner29 days ago
