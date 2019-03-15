SABC exec Neo Momodu resigns

In a statement, the public broadcaster has said Neo Momodu decided to step down in order to pursue other interests.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive for corporate affairs Neo Momodu has resigned from the public broadcaster.

In a statement, the corporation said Momodu has decided to step down from her executive post as well as the position of spokesperson in order to pursue other interests.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said: “We would like to thank Momodu for her contribution in heading up a critical division of the SABC.”