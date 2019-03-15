Popular Topics
Rand recovers as trade deal hopes rise

The rand firmed early on Friday, reversing some of its losses from the previous session with demand for emerging market currencies boosted by new signs of a trade deal between China and the United States.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed early on Friday, reversing some of its losses from the previous session with demand for emerging market currencies boosted by new signs of a trade deal between China and the United States.

At 0730 GMT the rand was 0.41% firmer at R14.4800 per dollar compared to a close of R14.5400 overnight in New York.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the two sides made further substantive progress on trade talks, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Bonds also gained with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 3.5 basis points to 8.725%.

Stocks opened firmer, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index up 0.35% to 49,712 points.

