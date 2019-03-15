Ramaphosa sends condolences to NZ after deadly church terror attack
Forty-nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on worshippers during morning prayers at two mosques in Christ Church on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent South Africa's condolences to New Zealand in the wake of the deadly terror attack.
Forty-nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on worshippers during morning prayers at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.
One of the gunmen broadcast live footage on Facebook of the attack on one of the mosques.
Police said four people are in custody, one of whom has been formally charged with murder.
The South African government said its diplomatic mission in Wellington will be providing support to any South Africans affected.
Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has condemned the deadly mass shootings.
The MJC's deputy president Riaad Fataar has expressed his condolences to the people of New Zealand
He said governments around the world need to deal with Islamophobia: "It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in a world where holy sites are not being respected and honoured. We’ve called on the New Zealand government and governments of the world to please take note.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
