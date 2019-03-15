Post Office to upgrade security after armed robbery at CT branch

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger says the manager was overpowered when he opened the branch.

CAPE TOWN - The Post Office says it will be upgrading security at high risk branches.

This comes after a branch in Grassy Park was robbed on Thursday. The branch manager was overpowered by two armed men who made off with cash.

He says Sassa has already started upgrading physical security at all branches and adds that on pension paydays, cash drops are staggered to ensure that cash does not pose an unacceptable risk at any time of the day.

“The Post Office is upgrading security at all branches nationally. We are putting focus on all high risk branches.”

Kruger says the other branches will be upgraded by September.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)